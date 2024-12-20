Tension prevailed near the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s office in New Delhi after an unattended bag was found within the vicinity, reported news agency ANI. The area was cordoned off, and the bag was confiscated by police. More details are awaited. ‘CT Ravi Called Rahul Gandhi Drug Addict, Abused Me 10 Times’, Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Breaks Down During Media Address, Accuses BJP MP of Using Derogatory Word (Watch Video).

Delhi Bomb Scare

#WATCH | Delhi: An unattended bag was found near the Delhi BJP office today. The area was cordoned off and the bag was confiscated by police. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1q712tR8Vc — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)