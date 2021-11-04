Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal participated in Diwali Puja 2021 on Thursday at Thyagraj Stadium. The Delhi government organised 'Dilli ki Diwali' event at the National Capital's Thyagraj Stadium. Delhi government came up with a replica of Ram Temple in Ayodhya measuring 30 feet high and 80 feet wide, the Puja is being performed inside the structure.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal take part in the #Diwali puja event at Thyagraj Stadium. (Source: Government of Delhi) pic.twitter.com/4SxWLG7BNW — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)