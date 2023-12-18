The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 13, refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. the Women's Reservation Act also known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam mandates 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The division bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna also stated that the parliament has already said that the provisions of the Act will come into force after the delimitation exercise and hence courts cannot do anything. "We cannot go behind Section 334A (the provision mandating implementation of the Act after delimitation). You will have to pray for its quashing. We cannot do anything. Parliament has specified when it will come into force. How can any court act contrary to that," the high court stated. Guatemalan Ambassador Hails India’s Historic Women’s Reservation Bill as Landmark Achievement.

You Will Have To Pray for Its Quashing

