The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday took to social media to update citizens about traffic updates and restrictions in the national capital. Issuing a traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police said that both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover road will remain closed for 45 days from December 25, 2022, due to the extension of the Ashram Flyover to the New DND Flyover. "Traffic movement on the following stretches may be restricted/diverted. Pls plan your commute accordingly," the DTP said in its tweet. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of URS Mela in South Delhi's Dargah Nizamuddin Area; Check Details Here.

Ashram Flyover Road to Remains Closed

Traffic Advisory Due to the extension of the Ashram Flyover to the New DND Flyover, both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover road will remain closed for 45 days from 25.12.22. Traffic movement on the following stretches may be restricted/diverted.Pls plan your commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/TF9RWNLyRW — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 22, 2022

