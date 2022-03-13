Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by Delhi police last month and released on bail after being charged under IPC Section 279 (negligent driving). According to the FIR filed in connection with the incident, his car Jaguar Land Rover collided with (DCP) Southern District vehicle near Mother's International School in Aurobindo Marg.

Check Tweet:

