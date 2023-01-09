The national capital and nearby states continue to witness severe cold and fog conditions. Delhi today witnessed the worst fog conditions of the season. IMD has predicted that the temperature in the national capital will remain between 14 to 16 degrees Celcius citing dense fog. "Light drizzle is likely to occur over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and UP on the night of January 11 and morning of 12th, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said. India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Dense Fog Over North-West Parts of Country For Next Four Days.

Delhi Weather Update:

Delhi witnessed worse fog conditions of the season today. Due to dense fog, temp in Delhi will remain between 14-16 °C today. Light drizzle is likely to occur over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP on the night of Jan 11 and morning of 12th January: RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/a5rzVQGbHe — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

