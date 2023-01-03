The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over parts of north-west India mainly in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next 4 days. On Tuesday morning, a layer of dense to very dense fog over the Indo-Gagetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country affected rail and air traffic. Cold Wave: Biting Cold in Rajasthan, Weather Office Issues 'Orange Alert' for Several Districts.

IMD Predicts Dense Fog Over North-West Parts of Country:

