As Devendra Fadnavis prepares to take the oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for the third time, a unique detail on the official invitation has caught the attention. The invite, issued by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, refers to Fadnavis as "Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis," notably incorporating his mother Sarita's name. Fadnavis had previously used "Gangadhar" as his middle name during his swearing-in ceremonies in 2014 and 2019, as well as in his affidavit for the recent Assembly elections. Maharashtra CM Name Confirmed: Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath as Chief Minister on December 5, PM Narendra Modi To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony.

Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis

Official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis mentioned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra released by state government. (Pic: Team of Devendra Fadnavis) pic.twitter.com/WPCtLIjJye — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Maharashtra CM Adds His Mother’s Name on Invite

Official invitation to the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/gdjGCFJ9Tx — abhinay deshpande/అభినయ్ देशपांडे (@iAbhinayD) December 4, 2024

Official Invitation to the Swearing-In Ceremony of Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis

Devendra Sarita Gangadhar Rao Fadnavis aka @Dev_Fadnavis has officially been confirmed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The state government’s release of this formal invitation card for the swearing-in ceremony puts all Marathi media speculations to rest—buried for good in… pic.twitter.com/zhe1Vb6JcP — Raghunath AS 🇮🇳 (@asraghunath) December 4, 2024

Official Invitation to the Swearing-In Ceremony

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)