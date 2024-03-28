The Bombay High Court requested the Maharashtra government on Thursday, March 28, to take the issue of construction of the new High Court complex "a little more seriously". The remark by the high court came after additional government pleader Abhay Patki sought more time to file a detailed affidavit concerning the work done by the State towards the construction of the new complex in Mumbai's Bandra. "We have been requesting and requesting. Don’t compel us to pass drastic orders. You are under contempt and you understand this. Why not file a simple affidavit. You could not state what you have done so far?" the court stated. The division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor asked the state government to "take this matter a little more seriously". HC on Compensation: Bombay High Court Upholds Trial Court Order, Directs Husband To Pay Rs 3 Crore Compensation to His Estranged Wife Under Domestic Violence Act.

HC on New Court Complex

"Take it seriously": Bombay High Court to State on new court complex at Bandra Read story here: https://t.co/URgLSIWRFi pic.twitter.com/CzfRYvFhOx — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 28, 2024

