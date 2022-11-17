President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Dr. CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal. Bose's appointment comes months after formal West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar won India's Vice Presidential Election in August. Akhil Giri Derogatory Remarks on President Droupadi Murmu: Calcutta HC Asks West Bengal Government, TMC Minister To File Affidavit.

Dr CV Anand Bose Appointed As New West Bengal Governor:

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose as a Governor of West Bengal.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/YnREnGUYMR — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 17, 2022

