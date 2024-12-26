According to government sources, the last rites of Dr Manmohan Singh will be conducted with full state honours. It is also learned that all government programmes scheduled for tomorrow, December 27, will be cancelled. A national mourning of seven days is likely to be declared. The Narendra Modi-led cabinet is also expected to meet tomorrow at 11 AM. Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader, passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi due to age-related medical conditions. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Karnataka Announces 7-Day Mourning, Declares Holiday on December 27 As Former Prime Minister Passes Away at 92.

Centre To Declared 7-Day National Mourning

All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours: GoI sources pic.twitter.com/0yjEv1diDq — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

