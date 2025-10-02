Nine people were killed as a tractor carrying idols of goddess Durga for immersion plunged into a lake in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, October 2, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials. The incident took place on Dussehra. In Ujjain, two children were killed and one went missing after a tractor-trolley, transporting 12 individuals and an idol, plunged into the Chambal River. The accident happened near Narasingha village, approximately 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, during an idol immersion ceremony for Vijayadashmi. The mishap was triggered when a 12-year-old accidentally started the tractor. Bhind Road Accident: Family of 4 Among 5 Killed As Speeding Truck Mows Down Bikes in Madhya Pradesh.

