The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is observing the annual World Heritage week from November 19 to 25 and to mark the occasion, entry to the iconic Taj Mahal and other ASI-protected monuments will remain free for tourists on November 19.

Check Tweets:

Entry will be free for all at @ASIGoI monuments on 19th Nov to mark the commencement of #WorldHeritageWeek. Note- Entry to Taj Mahal,Agra shall also remain free on 19 Nov except the main Mausoleum. Visitors will be allowed to visit main Mausoleum only with requisite entry ticket. pic.twitter.com/I70OfAsolB — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) November 18, 2022

Entry to Taj Mahal, Agra shall also remain free on 19th November except the main Mausoleum. Visitors will be allowed to visit the main Mausoleum only with requisite entry ticket: Archaeological Survey of India — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

