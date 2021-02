Fake Police Officers 'Raid' Five-Star Hotel in Mumbai, Flee With Rs 12 Crore

Maharashtra: FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC against unidentified people for impersonating as Police officers, raiding a five-star hotel in Vile Parle, Mumbai & escaping after 'seizing' Rs 12 Cr on 17th Feb. CCTV footage being examined, search for the accused is on. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

