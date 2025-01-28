In a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and Agra Police, a fake salt manufacturing factory was uncovered in the Awadhpuri area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The shocking revelation came when authorities discovered that the factory was producing counterfeit Tata salt using Surf Excel washing powder as a key ingredient. During the raid, the police seized a large quantity of fake salt, Surf Excel washing powder, and packing machines from the facility. The factory’s operator, identified as Jitendra, alias Jeet, was arrested in connection with the illegal activities. The operation was carried out by a combined team from Jagdishpura Police Station and the STF Field Unit, with legal proceedings now underway. ACP Lohamandi provided the official statement regarding the action taken. Delhi Police Bust Fake Tata Salt Manufacturing Unit in Prahladpur Bangar.

STF and Police Arrest Operator for Using Detergent To Produce Counterfeit Salt

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में एसटीएफ और आगरा पुलिस ने मिलकर अवधपुरी में एक ऐसे कारखाने का भंडाफोड़ किया है जहां नकली टाटा नमक बनाया जा रहा था। हैरानी की बात यह है कि इस नकली नमक को बनाने के लिए सर्फ एक्सेल वाशिंग पाउडर का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। पुलिस ने कारखाने से भारी मात्रा में… pic.twitter.com/pbqXydbDMs — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 28, 2025

