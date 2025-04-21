In a shocking incident on Fatehabad Road near TDI Mall intersection, a speeding Innova reportedly carrying a BJP leader, his gunner, and aides—allegedly broke a red signal and rammed into another vehicle. The SUV bore a sticker identifying it as belonging to a "City President."Following the collision, the BJP leader and his associates are accused of dragging the other vehicle’s owner out onto the road and brutally assaulting him. Eyewitnesses claim the group snatched the car keys of the victim post-assault. The BJP leader later returned after nearly 30 minutes and tossed the car keys onto the road before fleeing the scene. Police are expected to review CCTV footage from the area as the matter draws public attention. Agra Shocker: Couple Found Dead in Room, Poison-Laced Ladoo Found Near Dead Bodies; Investigation Underway (Disturbing Image).

SUV With ‘City President’ Sticker Rams Car After Jumping Signal

आगरा (यूपी) के फतेहाबाद रोड पर टीडीआई मॉल चौराहे पर सत्ता के नशे में चूर भाजपा नेता के गनर और गुर्गों ने रेड सिग्नल तोड़कर एक गाड़ी में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर के बाद भाजपा नेता और उनके साथियों पर गाड़ी मालिक को सड़क पर बेरहमी से पीटने का भी आरोप है। टक्कर मारने वाली इनोवा… pic.twitter.com/iZtZeYz2bA — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) April 21, 2025

