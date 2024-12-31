Oh, the Irony! A Ferrari California Roadster, renowned for its speed and luxury, found itself stranded on the sands of Revdanda Beach in Maharashtra's Raigad and was saved by a bullock cart. The incident unfolded when two Mumbai tourists drove the high-end vehicle onto the beach during a morning outing. However, the car quickly became stuck in the soft sand. Despite several attempts by the tourists and bystanders to free the car, the Ferrari remained immobile. In an unexpected twist, a bullock cart, commonly used for farm and village transport, came to the rescue. The cart's driver, using sheer strength and skill, successfully pulled the stranded Ferrari out of the sand. A video of the rescue, capturing the bullock cart effortlessly pulling the luxury car, quickly went viral across social media. India Sees Surge in Super-Luxury Car Sales of Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin Amid ‘Generational Mindset’ Shift: Industry Data.

Ferrari Stuck in Sand at Revdanda Beach

ℝ𝔸𝕀𝔾𝔸𝔻 | Two tourists from Mumbai brought a Ferrari car to Alibag for a picnic. The car got stuck in the sand at Revdanda beach. A man was passing by with his bullock cart, and the Ferrari was tied to the cart with a rope. The bullocks then pulled the Ferrari out of the… pic.twitter.com/HZuGQrnwHU — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) December 31, 2024

