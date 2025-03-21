BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda shared a lighthearted moment with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on social media platform X. Posting a picture with Tharoor, Panda quipped, “My friend & fellow traveler called me mischievous for saying that we seem to be finally travelling in the same direction.” Tharoor, known for his witty responses, quickly clarified, replying, “Fellow traveller only to Bhubaneswar! I am addressing the Kalinga LitFest tomorrow morning. And coming right back!!” The exchange amused social media users, highlighting the camaraderie between the political rivals. Tharoor’s visit to Bhubaneswar is for the Kalinga Literary Festival, where he is scheduled to speak. Despite political differences, their friendly interaction won praise online. Congress’ Shashi Tharoor Shares Photo With Union Minister and BJP Leader Piyush Goyal, Sparks New Speculation.

Baijayant Panda’s Playful Post with Shashi Tharoor Sparks Witty Exchange

Fellow traveller only to Bhubaneswar! I am addressing the Kalinga LitFest tomorrow morning. And coming right back!! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)