Maharashtra has detected four infections caused by the BA.4 sub-strain of Omicron coronavirus variant, and three cases of BA.5 sub-strain for the first time. These sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa, but until now no cases had been detected in the state.

For the first time, B.A. 4 & 5 variants have been found in Maharashtra; 4 patients of B.A. 4 variants & 3 patients of B.A. 5 variants in Pune, as per the latest report of the Whole Genomic Sequencing. — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

