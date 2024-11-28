A man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been reunited with his family after being kidnapped as a child over 30 years ago. Bhim Singh, also known as Raju, was abducted in 1993 while walking home from school with his sister. After being taken to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, he was sold to a herder and spent his childhood rearing sheep and goats in harsh conditions where he was often chained at night. His life took a turning point when a businessman noticed his plight and helped him return to Ghaziabad. Last Saturday, November 16, Bhim walked into Khoda police station with a letter from the businessman who rescued him, offering details that led to his family's identification. The police uncovered a 1993 kidnapping report and traced his family, bringing an emotional reunion after three decades of separation. Ghaziabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Child Crushed To Death By Van While Playing Outside House in UP, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

30 Years After Abduction, Man Returns to Family in UP

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Bhim Singh reunited with his family after more than three decades. Bhim Singh says, "When along with my sister, I was returning from school, some people kidnapped us and took us to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan...I used to rear sheep and goats in the… pic.twitter.com/2sGJQvIUoq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 28, 2024

