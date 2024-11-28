In a heartbreaking incident in Ghaziabad’s Wave City, a 3-year-old boy, Aarav, was fatally crushed by a van while playing outside his house on Thursday. Aarav was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. A disturbing video of the accident, now viral on social media, shows the van hitting the child and speeding away. A passerby approached the boy to check on him after the incident. The vehicle has been seized, but the driver remains absconding. Police have registered a case and are analysing CCTV footage to reconstruct the events. Aarav’s body has been sent for a postmortem, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the driver. Accident Caught on Camera in Mangaluru: 7-Year-Old Boy Hit by Speeding Motorcycle While Crossing Road in Baliyoor, Sustains Serious Injuries; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Ghaziabad (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)