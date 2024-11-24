A police officer in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was assaulted by a mob after his car collided with an auto-rickshaw near the Harhua intersection on November 23. Ajit Kumar Verma, in-charge of Rajatalab Police Station, faced the attack while his wife sat helplessly inside the car. The altercation began when the collision injured auto driver Devi Shankar Rai, who sustained a head injury and was taken to Deen Dayal District Hospital. Despite Verma identifying himself as a police officer, bystanders turned aggressive, escalating the situation. A sub-inspector later intervened, but the assault continued. Both parties have filed complaints at Badagaon Police Station, and authorities are investigating the incident. Varanasi Shocker: Man Shoots Dead Wife, 3 Children in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhelupur Area; Hunt On for Accused (Watch Video).

Cop Thrashed in Varanasi

