A photo clicked by AI camera of Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) shows both the driver and co-driver of the car not wearing seatbelts. The picture also shows a “mystery woman” just behind the driver's seat. However, the driver of the car has said that there was no such lady travelling with them. So does that mean that there was a ghost inside the car? Well, MVD has said that the AI Camera Ghost is the result of camera distortion or glitch in lighting exposure as two kids were travelling with the couple in the back seat and probably the image of one of the kids in the back seat is looking older due to camera distortion. The photos have gone viral on social media with users asking if it is a ghost. Ghost Caught on CCTV Camera in Aligarh? Viral Video on 'Aatma' Suddenly Appearing in Narrow Lane of UP Town Creates Panic.

Ghost Caught on Camera?

Photo taken by an AI camera of Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) showing a mysterious lady in a car kicks up a controversy. Car owner says there was no such lady inside. MVD says a software glitch may have caused superimposition. Many feel it's a ghost https://t.co/bp7PODyRGC — A. Harikumar (@journalistHari) November 5, 2023

