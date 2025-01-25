A major fire broke out at Khadakpada furniture market in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Saturday, January 25. As many as 12 fire engines, 11 jumbo water tankers and 1 quick response vehicle were dispatched to the scene. After fire broke out, heavy smoke engulfed the market, located in a crowded residential area. A video from the spot also showed thick black smoke billowing even as fire-fighting personnel were trying to douse the blaze. There was no report of any casualty at the time of filing this report. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at BMW Car Dealer’s Office on CST Road in Kalina; No Casualty Reported.

Fire Breaks Out at Khadakpada Furniture Market in Mumbai's Goregaon

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in Goregaon East's Khadakpada furniture market. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GgaaMhFuAa — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)