Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Sunday visited the Animal and Poultry Treatment Center run by Shree Danev Foundation in Ahmedabad. During his visit, CM Patel observed various treatment operations. Following his visit, he tweeted in Gujarati saying "the feeling of releasing the healed birds to fly in the sky after treatment is something else."

Check Tweet:

અમદાવાદના શ્રી દાનેવ ફાઉન્ડેશન સંચાલિત પશુ-પક્ષી સારવાર કેન્દ્રની મુલાકાત લઈ સારવારની વિવિધ કામગીરી નિહાળી. સારવાર બાદ સાજા થયેલ પક્ષીઓને ગગનમાં ઉડવા મુક્ત કરવાની લાગણી કંઇક અલગ જ છે! pic.twitter.com/OfeqYOAcOQ — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) September 18, 2022

