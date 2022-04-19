A 4 year old kindergarten student was run over by his school van while he was getting off near his house in Shikohpur, Gurugram. The boy’s parents rushed him to a private hospital in Civil Lines, where the child succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered by Police, said Rajendra, SHO, of Kherki Daula.

See Tweet:

Haryana| 4-yr-old kindergarten student died after he was run over by his school van while he was getting off near his house in Shikohpur, Gurugram. Case registered: Rajendra, SHO, Kherki Daula Family also raised allegations against hospital for negligence in treatment: SHO pic.twitter.com/AtwtNV9uyh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)