In a shocking incident, two men were shot dead while a third sustained injuries when four masked assailants opened fire outside a gym on the morning of December 26. The attack occurred around 8 AM in the Lakha Singh Khedi village when the victims were leaving the gym and heading towards their vehicle. CCTV footage of the incident, which has since surfaced, shows the victims as they were about to get into their vehicle when the assailants arrived on motorcycles and fired several rounds indiscriminately at them as they attempted to escape. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which is believed to be a result of mutual enmity. Authorities are working to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the attack. Delhi Shooting: 2 Injured in Firing Incident in Aman Vihar, Case Registered.

Masked Attackers Kill Two, Injure One in Yamunanagar Shooting

STORY | Two killed, one injured in firing incident in Haryana's Yamunanagar READ: https://t.co/8R4WDsoXGf VIDEO: (Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised.) pic.twitter.com/sDh5iEWyAw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)