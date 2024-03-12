The Patna High Court recently said that the act of a woman seeking refuge in the home of her father's friend, who follows a different religion, after being left by her husband does not constitute adultery. The high bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri also observed that they cannot consider all relationships in terms of sexual relationships. The court observed while dismissing a plea filed by a Husband seeking the court's declaration that his wife was not entitled to maintenance (as per Subsection (5) of Section 125 CrPC) as she is living an adulterous life. Patna High Court Imposes Rs 25,000 Cost on BSEB for ‘Harassment’ While Quashing FIR Against Professor Falsely Accused of Failing To Join Exam Evaluation Centre.

HC on Adultery

