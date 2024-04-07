The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that a person cannot be said to have absconded or evaded arrest if he has gone to a distant place before the warrant of arrest. The court was hearing a case where a person was declared a proclaimed offender under Section 82 CrPC for evading arrest. However, the court discovered that the person lived abroad even before the warrant was issued at an address in the country. Justice Sandeep Moudgil set aside the proclamation order and said, "A person cannot be said to be “abscond” or “evade” the execution of warrant when he had gone to a distant place before the issue of the warrant." HC on Minor Girl Impregnated: Punjab and Haryana High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Youth for Consensually Impregnating Minor Wife.

HC on Arrest Warrant

Proclamation | Person Not 'Absconding' When He Went To Distant Place Before Warrant Was Issued: Punjab & Haryana High Court ⁦@AimanChishti⁩https://t.co/pMFaJm8GVz — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)