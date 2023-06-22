The Karnataka High Court recently observed that a married woman can not claim that she was cheated by a man who failed to keep his promise of marriage, Live Law reported. Quashing the FIR against the man, a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said, "The complainant admits that she is already married and has a child from the wedlock. If she is already married, there can be no question of cheating on the breach of promise of marriage. Therefore, the said offence also cannot be laid against the petitioner.” The case pertains to a man who was accused of luring the complainant with a promise of marriage. Reports stated that the woman complainant is married and has a daughter, but her husband abandoned them. The woman alleged that she met the man at work, and he assured her to marry her. HC on Sex Refusal by Husband: Denying Physical Relationship to Wife Cruelty Under Hindu Marriage Act, Not Under IPC Section 498A, Says Karnataka High Court.

HC on Marriage Promise to Married Woman:

Married Woman Can’t Claim She Was Cheated By A Man Breaching Promise of Marriage: Karnataka HC [Video] https://t.co/G9IuLBOa8Y — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)