A single-judge order instructing the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to reevaluate a woman's request for information about her husband's Aadhaar card under the Right to Information Act (RTI Act) was recently overturned by the Karnataka High Court. A marriage does not supersede an individual's right to privacy, which is protected by the Aadhaar Act, according to the division bench of Justices Sunil Dutt Yadav and Vijaykumar A. Patil. The Court reasoned that the hearing process outlined in Section 33 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 protects such a right. Karnataka High Court Says Man's Plea Seeking Mobile Info of Wife's Alleged Lover to Prove Illicit Relationship Violates Privacy.

Karnataka High Court on Right to Privacy

