After her son was brutally murdered while on a honeymoon trip to Shillong, Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of the late Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, has spoken out. She spoke with sorrow and incredulity, saying, "She always behaved well. We never thought this would happen. Nothing seemed amiss, even when on the phone. In response to claims that Raja's wife Sonam planned the murder, Uma called for the death penalty if found guilty. "Sonam should also face consequences if she committed this. In addition to stating that she would not falsely accuse her daughter-in-law if she is innocent, she said, "Those responsible should get the death penalty." Sonam was recently located in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, after going missing since Raja's body was discovered on June 2. Indore Couple Missing Case Twist: Sonam Raghuvanshi Held for Orchestrating Murder of Her Husband During Honeymoon in Meghalaya, Her Mother Says, ‘Want To Know Who Killed Raja’.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s Mother Demands Death Penalty for Sonam

VIDEO | Indore Couple Case: Here's what Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi claims, "Those responsible should get the death penalty. If Sonam did this, then she too should be punished. Sonam always behaved well with us - we still can't believe she could have done this... We… pic.twitter.com/RN9SvBacZ9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2025

