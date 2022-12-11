Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, 58, will be the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chose him as its leader Saturday evening, ending nearly two days of high drama. The oath taking ceremony is being live streaming on Aaj Tak. Sukhu will take oath as CM at 1:30 pm today. Those interested in watch live streaming of Himachal CM oath taking ceremony can do so below. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Take Oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Today, Know All About the Congress Leader Here

Watch Live Streaming:

