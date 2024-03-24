In line with the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ashish Goyel, Chairman of UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), has instructed all five government power distribution companies (discoms) to guarantee a consistent and uninterrupted power supply throughout the state during the Holi festival. Goyel emphasized the importance of the festival and the decision to ensure the state remains lit throughout, without any power cuts. He stated that this measure would benefit not only the general public but also businesses. Goyel confirmed that directives have been issued to all discoms and that every region across the state would have a 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply during the festival. Holi Celebration in Lucknow Society Turns Violent As Two Groups Attack Each Other; Video Goes Viral.

Holi 2024

