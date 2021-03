4 Police Officers Injured After Sikh Youths Break Gates of Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded And Allegedly Attack Them:

Maharashtra: 4 Police personnel injured after some Sikh youth broke gates of Gurudwara in Nanded & allegedly attacked them. SP says, 'Permission for Hola Mohalla wasn't granted due to #COVID19. Gurudwara committee was informed & they'd said that they would do it inside Gurudwara" pic.twitter.com/clOBTQBb9F — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)