A tragic accident occurred in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, when a speeding SUV collided head-on with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a 44-year-old man. The victim, identified as Balamurugan, was riding with his friend Ramesh when the incident happened on Friday in the Iyengar Kalam area. A video of the accident, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, shows the horrifying moment when the SUV struck the two-wheeler and dragged it for nearly 50 meters before coming to a stop. The video has since gone viral on social media. Both Balamurugan and Ramesh were rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Unfortunately, Balamurugan succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the doctors, while Ramesh is still undergoing treatment. The Tamil Nadu Police have initiated an investigation into the case to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. Accident Caught on Camera in Dharmapuri: Four Dead, Eight Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide on Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

Kancheepuram Road Accident (Disturbing Visuals)

