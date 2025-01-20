In a shocking incident late at night, a truck collided with a sleeper coach bus at Mahadev Chauraha on NH-509 under the Dibai police station area in Bulandshahr. The accident occurred as the truck swerved to avoid hitting a car and ended up crashing into the bus. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing crucial visuals of the collision. A total of 17 passengers sustained injuries in the crash. Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, which caused significant disruption on the highway. Accident Caught on Camera in Bulandshahr: Sisters Run Over by Speeding Car in UP, Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Truck Collides with Sleeper Coach In Bulandshahr

#बुलंदशहर: ट्रक और स्लीपर कोच बस की भिड़ंत, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए हादसा। कार को बचाने चक्कर में बस में घुसा ट्रक। 17 यात्री घायल। एनएच 509 पर थाना डिबाई की महादेव चौराहे पर देर रात हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा। pic.twitter.com/unLgzOYMo8 — Shah Nawaz journalist (News 24) (@Shahnawazreport) January 20, 2025

