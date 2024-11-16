The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently allowed a woman's plea for dissolving her marriage to a man and said that in the case at hand, the husband compelling his wife to leave her government job till he gets the job and to "live as per his wish and style" amounts to cruelty. The high court also underscored that whether husband or wife want to live together or not is their "wish"; however, none of them can force the other to either do a job or not do a job as per the spouse's choice. As per the details, the couple married in April 2014 and before their marriage, the parties knew each other and were in love. The appellant wife was appointed as Assistant Manager in LIC Housing Finance Limited in 2017 and by that time the respondent husband was doing nothing. "This was the reason he compelled the appellant to leave the job and stay with him and till he gets the job, appellant should not do any job," the division bench of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Sushrut Dharmadhikari said in its order. The high court bench also pointed out that the family court erred in their judgement and stated that the wife filed for mutual consent divorce not only due to the job issue but also the compatibility issue. The Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed the woman's plea and dissolved the marriage, thereby setting aside the decree by the family court. Salute National Flag 21 Times While Chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Condition For Man Accused of Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’.

HC Allows Woman's Plea to Dissolve Her Marriage

Husband Forcing Wife To Leave Job And Live As Per His Wish, Style Amounts To Cruelty: Madhya Pradesh High Court In Divorce Casehttps://t.co/PoMqctm9LJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)