Recently, the Kerala High Court affirmed the decision of a Family Court granting divorce to a wife who alleged that her husband was not interested in having physical relations or children with her due to some superstitious beliefs. The division bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M B Snehalatha stated that the husband's disinterest in family life indicates his failure to fulfill his marital duties. Earlier, the family court granted a divorce to the couple on a petition filed by the wife. Following this, the husband challenged the family court's decision and approached the Kerala High Court. In her plea, the wife had alleged that apart from abstaining from sex, her husband disallowed her from joining the PG course and compelled her to live a life based on superstitious and false beliefs. She also alleged that her husband often went on pilgrimages, leaving her alone. The woman also claimed that he had sent her messages saying he wanted a divorce from her. Kerala High Court Quashes Proceedings Against Man Booked for Drink and Drive and Rash Driving, Says ‘Need Original Printout From Breathalyzer Machine To Prove Drunken Driving’.

