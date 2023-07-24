During a routine training mission from Gorakhpur, a fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) encountered a technical malfunction, leading to the need for jettisoning its external stores. IAF officials reported that the procedure was executed without any damage to life or property, ensuring a safe resolution to the situation. IAF Lands Fighter Jets on Purvanchal Expressway, Breathtaking Video Goes Viral.

Technical Malfunction Forces Fighter Aircraft to Jettison External Stores

A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process: Indian Air Force (IAF) officials — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

