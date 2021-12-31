Mumbai, December 31: Even as the last date for filing Income Tax returns for the year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22) is almost well past us and with only a few hours remaining, the new portal for filing the ITR returns hanged and was not without glitches, alleged several Twitter users and also shared images to prove their claim. However, the government made it clear that it would not be extending the deadline for filing returns, even as the matter was brought to the notice of Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj. "Income tax return filing is going on smoothly. By 3pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed. This year 60 lakh more returns have been filed," said the revenue secretary when asked about the possibility of extending the deadline for filing returns. Income Tax Returns Filing For 2020-21: With December 31 As Last Date, Here's How To File ITR Before Deadline.

The status of Income Tax website for last 3-4 days almost for 12-15 hours in 24 hours pic.twitter.com/vX0YhfoUMU — CA Subhash (@CASCGUPTA) December 31, 2021

There is noting more shameful than public servants remaining unapologetic for messing up a working portal and inflicting terror on tax payers - A ministry that puts India to #Shame @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/OTsq6jOrLr — Raman Jokhakar (@ramanjokhakar) December 31, 2021

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, We Indian citizen want ExtensionofDueDate for filing ITR because of glinches in website of @IncomeTaxIndia for 1 month.We r not demanding exemption in paying income tax.Ask ur arrogant FM @nsitharaman to extend due dates#Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately — Sagar Tax (@sagar_tax) December 31, 2021

We are with Our Friends Chartered Accountants in such a Hard time. Income Tax Return due date should be extended immediately. It is against the natural justice to impose unnecessary pressure upon CAs for errors/mistakes of Income Tax Department and Infosys.#Extend_Due_date — Ranjeet | GST🇮🇳 (@rannjeeets) December 29, 2021

