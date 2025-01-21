India is collaborating with Donald Trump’s administration to repatriate approximately 18,000 Indian citizens residing illegally in the US, according to reports. This effort is part of India’s strategy to comply with Trump’s tough stance on illegal immigration while safeguarding its own interests in legal immigration channels, such as student visas and the H-1B program for skilled workers. The two nations have jointly identified a significant number of illegal Indian migrants, though reports suggest that the actual figure could be higher. This collaboration comes as India seeks to avoid the economic consequences of trade threats from the US administration. In exchange for cooperation on deportations, India aims to protect its citizens' access to legal avenues for migration, such as work and study opportunities in the US. H-1B Visa Under Trump 2.0: Will Donald Trump's Return Impact Indian Techies Working in US With H-1B Visas? Know Where US President, Elon Musk and His Other Supporters Stand on Issue of Hiring Foreign Talent.

