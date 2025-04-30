India national cricket team opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his 38th birthday on April 30. The great cricketer was born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Rohit Sharma, fondly known as "Hitman" Sharma, is one of the destructive batters in world cricket. Sharma has owned all the shots in the cricket book, which has made him one of the Indian batting greats. Rohit had a stop-start career. However, selectors and captains used to back him because of the talent the Nagpur-born cricketer had. The move to open the batting in ODIs late in 2012-13 changed Sharma's cricketing career. Rohit Sharma’s Records at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: A Look at Indian Captain’s Feats From Matching MS Dhoni, Clive Lloyd's Achievements to Losing Record Number of Tosses in ODIs.

The hitman Sharma scored ODI double-hundreds for fun, smashed five centuries at the ICC ODI World Cup 2019, and played a crucial role as an opener in India's title triumph in 2013. When the 38-year-old got the chance to open in Tests in 2019, Sharma slammed three centuries in his first series in the role, including one double-hundred. As a cricketer, Sharma has won four ICC Titles -- the 2007 and 2024 T20 World Cups and the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy. He has cemented his legacy as one of the finest cricketers of this era.

Six Records by Rohit Sharma in International Cricket

Highest Individual Score in an ODI innings: Rohit Sharma has slammed the highest individual score in an ODI innings. The great opener achieved this historic feat during the India vs Sri Lanka match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2014. Sharma hammered 264 runs off 173 deliveries with the help of 33 fours and nine sixes. Rohit's record-breaking helped India set a 405-run target. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 251 runs. For his memorable knock, Rohit was awarded Player of the Match." Most Sixes in International Cricket: The 38-year-old is the first batter to hit 600 or more sixes in international cricket. Rohit Sharma has hammered 637 sixes till now. Sharma retired from T20Is after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title. The veteran is expected to add more sixes to his tally in the coming years. First Indian Captain to Win Back-to-Back ICC White-Ball Titles: Rohit Sharma achieved this historic feat after helping Team India to lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Sharma is the second most successful Indian captain in global events after MS Dhoni, who led India to three ICC titles. Most Fours in an ODI innings: Rohit hammered 33 fours and nine sixes during his iconic 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata. This was the first time a batter slammed more than 30 fours in an ODI innings. He smashed 186 runs from boundaries, which is the most by any cricketer in a single ODI innings. Most Matches in ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Sharma played 47 matches in the T20 World Cup and scored 1220 runs at an average of 34.85. Sharma retired after winning the 2024 T20 title. Rohit Sharma Becomes First and Only Captain to Take His Side into Finals of Four Consecutive ICC Men’s Tournaments. Most Sixes for India in T20s: The 38-year-old is the only Indian cricketer to hit 500 or more sixes in the shortest format. Till now, Sharma has hammered 542 sixes in 457 matches in T20 cricket.

Talking about his leadership, Sharma has left a legacy behind. His aggressive style of leadership and brilliant tactical mindset have made him one of the greatest captains in world cricket. His captaincy at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, which he led to five titles, and then helping Team India to win back-to-back ICC titles (2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy) established him as one of the finest captains of all time. Apart from this, Rohit has led the Indian cricket team to two ICC finals in 2023 (the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship).

