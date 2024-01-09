The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) on Tuesday, January 9, released a statement condemning the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldivian ministers and racist remarks against Indians on social media. In an official release, MATI said that India is one of Maldives' closest neighbours and allies. "India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history, and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the Government as well as people of India have maintained with us," the statement read. ‘India Has Been Our 911 Call’: Former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi Expresses Concern Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

MATI Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

"The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) strongly condemns the derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms, directed towards the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi as well as the people of India," says Maldives… pic.twitter.com/Sva5vQUbDs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2024

