As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India reported 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, 41,096 recoveries and 464 deaths in the past 24 hours. The country has 4,14,159 active coronavirus cases currently and the total recoveries stands at 3,10,15,844. As many as 49,53,27,595 vaccine doses have been administered so far in India against the viral infection:

