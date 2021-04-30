India Reports Over 3.86 Lakh COVID-19 Cases And 3,498 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Highest So Far in A Day:

India reports 3,86,452 new #COVID19 cases, 3498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,87,62,976 Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418 Death toll: 2,08,330 Active cases: 31,70,228 Total vaccination: 15,22,45,179 pic.twitter.com/mRsifO2IMP — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

