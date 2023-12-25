The merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, which was attacked by a drone on Saturday, arrived in Mumbai today. The vessel was escorted by Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram. "Under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram, the attacked merchant ship MV Chem Pluto arrived today off the Mumbai port after 3 PM. The cargo of the ship is planned to be transferred to another ship. A joint investigation is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies and other officials concerned to ascertain how the ship was attacked. Agencies would also try to find out whether the projectile used to attack the ship was a missile or a drone. The Indian Coast Guard has also enhanced patrolling in the area to provide protection to merchant vessels passing from there," Defence officials said. Drone Hits Merchant Vessel Carrying 20 Indians Near Gujarat Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Deploy Patrol Aircraft, Warship.

Indian Merchant Ship MV Chem Pluto Arrives at Mumbai

Under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram, the attacked merchant ship MV Chem Pluto arrived today off the Mumbai port after 3 PM. The cargo of the ship is planned to be transferred to another ship. A joint investigation is being carried out by the Indian Coast… pic.twitter.com/TFSaLr5y7l — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)