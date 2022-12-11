Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the new state-of-the-art Mopa International Airport will be named after former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. The airport which was built at a cost of Rs. 2,870 crores will begin its operations on January 5, 2023. PM Narendra Modi Tries His Hands At ‘Dhol’, Receives Traditional Welcome in Nagpur (Watch Video).

Mopa International Airport in Goa Named After Manohar Parrikar:

International Airport in Mopa, Goa has been named after Late Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji. pic.twitter.com/WfWKEFHdyk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2022

Check Tweet:

New Mopa airport in Goa would be named as Manohar International Airport after late Manohar Parrikar: PM Narendra Modi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2022

