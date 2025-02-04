Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 4, left the house in fits of laughter with his humorous remark on opposition MPs interrupting his speech. "Jab zada bukhar chhadh jata hai, tab log kuch bhi bolte hai," (When the fever is high, people utter anything), Modi quipped, drawing smiles from members. He further added, "But they also utter things when they are highly dejected," making a pointed reference to the ongoing political disagreements. The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the opposition, saying, "Those who were not born in India - 10 crore such frauds were reaping benefits of government funds through various schemes." He proudly highlighted how the government had removed names of such frauds and redirected the benefits to real beneficiaries, emphasising the administration's focus on fairness and transparency. PM Narendra Modi Thanks People for Opportunity To Reply on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address for 14th Time, Says ‘We Didn’t Give False Slogans, but True Development’ (Video).

PM Narendra Modi’s Humorous Dig at Opposition MPs Interrupting Speech

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "When the fever is high, people utter anything. But they also utter things when they are highly dejected...Those who were not born in India - 10 crore such frauds were reaping benefits of government funds through various schemes...We removed names… pic.twitter.com/wk3cx4AZYf — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

