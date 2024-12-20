In an unfortunate incident in Rajasthan today, December 20, a massive fire broke out in Jaipur's Bhankrota area. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted on Ajmer Road after a truck carrying chemicals hit several vehicles, hereby triggering a blaze in a CNG tanker near a petrol pump on Ajmer Road in Jaipur. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. Speaking about the incident, Jaipur Collector Jitendra Soni said, "4 people have died. 40 vehicles are involved (in the incident). Fire brigade and ambulance vehicles have reached the spot. Rescue work is underway." Soni also said that the blaze has been extinguished and nearly 23 to 24 people are injured in the said incident. Jaipur Petrol Pump Fire: Several Feared Dead As Blaze Erupts in Gas Tanker After Collision With Other Vehicles (Watch Videos).

Rescue Work is Underway

CNG Truck Catches Fire

